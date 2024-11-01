Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal name of their daughter

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have named their daughter.

In September this year, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter, though her name wasn’t initially revealed.

Deepika has now shared that her daughter’s name is Dua Padukone Singh, explaining that the name means “an answer to our prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika also posted a photo of her daughter, but her face was covered, marking the first picture of their child.

It’s worth noting that Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018.