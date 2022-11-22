Ali Zafar faces backlash over photos showing his painted nails

LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar enthusiastic performer, who has been making waves in showbiz with his charismatic voice and impeccable acting, is also known for being vocal against stereotypes prevailed in the society.

Recently, he shared a slew of photos on Instagram under his “Breaking Stereotypes” campaign, showing his painted nails.

Wearing black dress, the the Teefa in Trouble star flaunts his both hands with black paint on his all nails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

He captioned the post as, "You define who you are. No one else".

The post has garnered over 130k likes, but a number of users are flooding his photos with slamming comments, with some demanding him to take down the pictures.

On Sunday, he enthralled a massive audience at Soul Fest, Lahore.