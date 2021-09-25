IT expert arrested for defrauding Nadia Khan

Pakistani television actress Nadia Khan has fallen victim to cyber-fraud, as per multiple media outlets.

A case has been registered against the accused who has committed cyber fraud against the famous TV host.

Turning to Instagram, the Aisi Hai Tanhai star shared a video confirming the fraud, "Verified

The culprit HAMMAD SAMI finally arrested. Allah ka shukar ... Thank you Imran Riaz"

"Head of FIA Cyber Crime Sindh .. I hope the legal system makes an example out of him so that no youngster can dare to do such Fraud in future and bring Shame to his family..", she concluded.

Moreover, the head of FIA Cyber Crime Sindh Imran Riaz revealed that Nadia Khan's YouTube channel was hacked in September 2020 and the actress had hired an IT professional to recover it.

Further, Riaz said that the IT expert caused financial loss to the actress and she had to change the Google Publisher ID and bank details in the YouTube channel. Due to this, all the earnings of Nadia Khan's YouTube channel went to the IT expert.

Imran Riaz says that when Nadia Khan found out about the fraud, she complained to the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime on which the accused Hamad Sami has been arrested and a case has been registered.