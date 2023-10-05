Search

Nazish Jahangir to star opposite Sajal, Wahaj in The Pink Shirt

Noor Fatima
07:37 AM | 5 Oct, 2023
Wahaj Ali Nazish Jahangir

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir is ready to reign the small screen with her impeccable acting prowess as she embarks on a journey to star opposite acclaimed actors in a mainstream show.

The Kahin Deep Jalay star will be starring alongside Tere Bin famed actor Wahaj Ali and A-list star Sajal Aly in The Pink Shirt.

The Pink Shirt will debut the first three episodes on October 27th, 2023 at the coveted London Film Festival.

While an official announcement regarding the project has not been made as of yet, Zee5 producer and writer Shailja Kejriwal shared pictures of the duo on her Instagram, confirming the news. The series has been written by Bee Gul and is directed by Kashif Nisar.

On the acting front, Jahangir's recent works include Ghamandi, Berukhi, Uff Ye Biwiyaan, Teri Behisi, Inaam e Mohabbat, and Jinzada.

Nazish Jahangir claims Alizeh Shah has lost her "innocence"

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

