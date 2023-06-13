Search

Nazish Jahangir claims Alizeh Shah has lost her "innocence"

07:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Nazish Jahangir is a beautiful Pakistani actress who has made her prominent name in a short period of time She maintained her position in the industry with her diligence, her beauty and her confident nature and soon became the talk of the town.

During a recent podcast interview with YouTuber Nadir Ali, the Ghamandi actress discussed her views on cosmetic procedures and shared her thoughts on fellow actor Alizeh Shah's transformation.

Jahangir revealed that she had never undergone any surgical alterations to her facial features and expressed her satisfaction with her natural appearance, including her jawline, nose, and eyebrows. She credited her beauty genes to her late mother, who she described as a beautiful lady. Although Jahangir admitted to taking good care of her skin and undergoing skin treatments, she emphasized that she had never felt the need to change anything in her face.

Continuing the conversation about cosmetic procedures, Jahangir highlighted that these procedures do not always have positive outcomes, and some celebrities end up looking worse than before, losing their natural beauty in the process.

She shared her personal experience of meeting the Ehd-e-Wafa star on set, recalling a time when the actress appeared incredibly pretty, almost resembling a doll, with her captivating big eyes and clear skin.

On the work front, Jahangir's most recent project was her role as Maira in the series Berukhi, which featured acclaimed actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. Jahangir's work in the series showcased her talent and contributed to the show's success.

