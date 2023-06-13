Nazish Jahangir claims Alizeh Shah has lost her "innocence"

Nazish Jahangir is a beautiful Pakistani actress who has made her prominent name in a short period of time She maintained her position in the industry with her diligence, her beauty and her confident nature and soon became the talk of the town.
During a recent podcast interview with YouTuber Nadir Ali, the Ghamandi actress discussed her views on cosmetic procedures and shared her thoughts on fellow actor Alizeh Shah's transformation.
Jahangir revealed that she had never undergone any surgical alterations to her facial features and expressed her satisfaction with her natural appearance, including her jawline, nose, and eyebrows. She credited her beauty genes to her late mother, who she described as a beautiful lady. Although Jahangir admitted to taking good care of her skin and undergoing skin treatments, she emphasized that she had never felt the need to change anything in her face.
Continuing the conversation about cosmetic procedures, Jahangir highlighted that these procedures do not always have positive outcomes, and some celebrities end up looking worse than before, losing their natural beauty in the process.
She shared her personal experience of meeting the Ehd-e-Wafa star on set, recalling a time when the actress appeared incredibly pretty, almost resembling a doll, with her captivating big eyes and clear skin.
On the work front, Jahangir's most recent project was her role as Maira in the series Berukhi, which featured acclaimed actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. Jahangir's work in the series showcased her talent and contributed to the show's success.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
