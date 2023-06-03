Search

Nazish Jahangir gets candid about feminism, Aurat March, and divorce

Noor Fatima 03:30 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Source: Nazish Jahangir (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and model, Nazish Jahangir, has some unfiltered opinions to make. The Ghamandi actress, who is vocal about her opinions and tends to call spade a spade, made an appearance on YouTuber Nadir Ali's podcast and shared her thoughts on Aurat March and the concept of feminism.

Midway in their conversation about Aurat March and the power a woman's voice holds in the current status quo, the Kam zarf star reminded Ali that she still swears by her belief of not trusting a teary eyed woman for she could be shedding crocodile tears. 

Jahangir's stern attitude came after the incident of a Pakistani professor being accused of sexual harassment and later committing suicide due to peer pressure, although the allegations were false.

The Berukhi star's obvious annoyance and disappointment in certain women promoted her to check the authenticity of both parties' claims.

But not every woman can misuse her power, or so does Jahangir believes. The Saraab actress stated that the harrowing case of Noor Muqaddam's murder is an unforgettable and unforgivable matter. 

To clear the built up confusion in her statements, the Dil Tanha Tanha star said, “I am not an conventional feminist rather an advocate of equality. I stand with the right person whether it is a woman or a man."

Jahangir bluntly added that she doesn't "believe in these Aurat Marches" adding that these marches "aren't benefiting the underprivileged and unrepresented women for whom the fight should be done.  

The Kahin Deep Jalay star further added that "these fake feminist movements will not get provide justice anyways." 

Jahangir released her pent up emotions by stating how the ratio of Khula (A proceeding where a woman demands divorce through Court) has increased after these feminist movements. I'm not asking you to bear injustice or mistreatment but to be patient and open to negotiations. No relationship is perfect, and nobody is perfect either." 

Bursting the bubble of pseudo liberal feminists, Jahangir requested people to be considerate enough and take "our parents" as "the biggest example of tolerating each other with patience and love." 

On the work front, Jahangir was recently see in a number of drama serial including Dil Tanha Tanha, Ghamandi, Berukhi, Uff Ye Biwiyaan, Teri Behisi, and Inaam e Mohabbat to name a few.

Nazish Jahangir sheds light on the controversy with Mohsin Abbas Haider

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

