Court extends suspension of Abrar Ul Haq’s Red Crescent appointment

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Friday extended the suspension of appointment of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Abrar Ul Haq as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) till the next hearing of the case as reported by news portal 'ARY News'.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah had suspended appointment orders of Abrar Ul Haq in the previous hearing of the case. The court was hearing a petition filed by the outgoing chairman Red Crescent Society Saeed Elahi who was an acting chairman of the body before his removal.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the law governing the body exists, which could not be violated by anyone. Abrar ul Haq today appeared in the court hearing along with his lawyer. His counsel said in the court that the Red Crescent is a welfare body and the petition against the appointment of its chairman is non-maintainable.

The federal government sought time for submission of its reply in the court over the matter. The bench granted the government to submit its reply in the case by the coming Thursday.

Abrar ul Haq had been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on November 15.

President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment for PRCS, also known as Hilal Ahmar. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination had also issued a notification regarding Abrar’s appointment .