Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
Aashir Wajahat, son of Pakistani entertainment industry's award-winning film director Wajahat Rauf, celebrated his 20th birthday this week.
The 20-year-old starlet is proving his mettle with many projects under his belt. The young singer-turned-actor comes from a strong background yet gained recognition among his hundreds of thousands of fans with his own talent.
Wajahat's followers also wrote congratulatory messages for the Kyun singer.
Wajahat, who recently celebrated his birthday, could be seen accompanied by many of his friends and family members who were dancing to the beat of the drum, a gesture especially orchestrated by Rauf to show how much he loves his son.
Celebrating the birthday of his eldest son, the Parde Mein Rehne Do director wrote, "Happy birthday my baby #1 (cause by default Nayel is 2). May you achieve everything in life that you dream of and May Allah bless you with all the good health and happiness in the world. Ab nacho!"
On the work front, Wajahat gained recognition with Ranjhna, Kyun, Chhlawa and Saaz e Dil.
