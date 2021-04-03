#Pawri girl Dananeer and Aashir Wajahat's viral singing video gets a thumbs down from fans
02:19 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen propelled to unprecedented fame with her pawri video and now after getting thrust into the limelight, the fans keep tabs on her every move.

With her current celebrity status, the Pawri girl has become a constant part of gatherings at Wajahat Rauf’s house. Moreover, Hania Amir and Wajahat clan has formed an adoration for Dananneer and her sister and are often spotted hanging out.

Producer Shazia Wajahat celebrated her birthday with a lavish beach party and a bunch of celebrities were present at the party.

Dananeer was also spotted singing along with Aashir Wajahat at Shazia’s birthday bash. The video spread like wildfire and fans are not fond of it clearly. 

Apart from receiving backlash for violating SOP's, the netizens have been pointing out Pawri girl's dressing which they deem 'inappropriate'.

Alongside the criticism on wardrobe choices, a lot of keyboard warriors have mocked her singing skills as they believe that she is just lip-sing and while Aashir croons the song.

Earlier, a viral video of Hania and Dananeer has taken the Internet by storm where Dananeer is sitting on the Dilruba star's lap and is being forcefully fed by her while the 'Pawri' girl pouts and eats.

While the adorable interaction has left some fans gushing, others have labelled it cringe-worthy and criticized the girls. 

