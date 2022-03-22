Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on 40th birthday
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram has penned a adorable note to wish his wife Shaniera Akram on her 40th birthday.
The “sultan of swing” took to Twitter Tuesday morning and posted a picture of the Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera.
“Happy 40th birthday my love. You have grown into such a beautiful human being and you will only get better,” he captioned the picture.
Happy 40th birthday my love-you have grown into such a beautiful human being & you will only get better.I love having you by my side as my life parter, you make every day worth living.Thank you for all you do for me,our children,our families &for Pakistan!We love you @iamShaniera pic.twitter.com/TfImy6o5bJ— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 22, 2022
"I love having you by my side as my life partner, you make every day worth living. Thank you for all you do for me, our children, our families and for Pakistan! We love you," he added.
In reply, Shaniera wrote on Twitter: “With so much heart ache around the world I didn't feel like celebrating that much. But I'm 40 now, so I will quietly reflect on the blessings I have received through out my life and thank the people that have touched my life and loved me for being me! Thank you”.
With so much heart ache around the world I didn't feel like celebrating that much. But I'm 40 now, so I will quietly reflect on the blessings I have received through out my life and thank the people that have touched my life and loved me for being me! Thank you 🙏— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 22, 2022
The former cricketer tied the knot with Shaniera in the summer of 2013.
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
-
- No evidence of corruption found against Nawaz Sharif, says ...12:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Saudi FM Faisal calls on COAS Bajwa ahead of OIC moot10:52 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Afghan FM Muttaqi to not attend OIC conference in Islamabad09:56 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- LIVE: OIC foreign ministers' conference kicks off in Islamabad09:32 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
-
- Supermodel Amna Babar reveals details about her divorce08:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022