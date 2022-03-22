Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on 40th birthday

KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram has penned a adorable note to wish his wife Shaniera Akram on her 40th birthday.

The “sultan of swing” took to Twitter Tuesday morning and posted a picture of the Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera.

“Happy 40th birthday my love. You have grown into such a beautiful human being and you will only get better,” he captioned the picture.

Happy 40th birthday my love-you have grown into such a beautiful human being & you will only get better.I love having you by my side as my life parter, you make every day worth living.Thank you for all you do for me,our children,our families &for Pakistan!We love you @iamShaniera pic.twitter.com/TfImy6o5bJ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 22, 2022

"I love having you by my side as my life partner, you make every day worth living. Thank you for all you do for me, our children, our families and for Pakistan! We love you," he added.

In reply, Shaniera wrote on Twitter: “With so much heart ache around the world I didn't feel like celebrating that much. But I'm 40 now, so I will quietly reflect on the blessings I have received through out my life and thank the people that have touched my life and loved me for being me! Thank you”.

With so much heart ache around the world I didn't feel like celebrating that much. But I'm 40 now, so I will quietly reflect on the blessings I have received through out my life and thank the people that have touched my life and loved me for being me! Thank you 🙏 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 22, 2022

The former cricketer tied the knot with Shaniera in the summer of 2013.