Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on 40th birthday

01:11 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on 40th birthday
Source: Shaniera Akram (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram has penned a adorable note to wish his wife Shaniera Akram on her 40th birthday. 

The “sultan of swing” took to Twitter Tuesday morning and posted a picture of the Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera. 

“Happy 40th birthday my love. You have grown into such a beautiful human being and you will only get better,” he captioned the picture. 

"I love having you by my side as my life partner, you make every day worth living. Thank you for all you do for me, our children, our families and for Pakistan! We love you," he added. 

In reply, Shaniera wrote on Twitter: “With so much heart ache around the world I didn't feel like celebrating that much. But I'm 40 now, so I will quietly reflect on the blessings I have received through out my life and thank the people that have touched my life and loved me for being me! Thank you”.

The former cricketer tied the knot with Shaniera in the summer of 2013.

More From This Category
Mahira Khan's latest video wins hearts
07:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Supermodel Amna Babar reveals details about her ...
08:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes ...
06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan ...
05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video goes ...
03:35 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat wins hearts with her performance in ...
04:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wasim Akram wishes his ‘love’ Shaniera on 40th birthday
01:11 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr