02:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
IN PICS: Pakistan hosts OIC foreign minister's conference 
ISLAMABAD – The two-day 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers kicked off in the federal capital on Tuesday. 

The session is being held at the Pakistan Parliament House and attended by representatives of various Islamic countries, China and observer nations. 

Pakistan is hosting the OIC session for second time in a period of three months as foreign ministers of Islamic nations were last in the South Asian country in December 2021 to discuss Afghanistan situations and other challenges. 

Here are some visuals from the historic event;

