Why Sajal Aly dropped husband Ahad Mir's name from her Instagram?

Speculations have been rife that Pakistan's favourite celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza have separated. The rumours have been storming the internet ever since the Ehd e Wafa star was absent from sister-in-law Saboor Aly's wedding.

Now, the 28-year-old actress has left the internet into a frenzy by removing Ahad’s name from her Instagram handle. Reverting back to her maiden name, Sajal Ahad Mir has gone back to being Sajal Aly.

Aly's latest move is being labelled as a subtle confirmation of the pair calling it quits, with their massive fan following creating a ruckus online. Everyone is still clueless.

Earlier, Sajal had put a rest to the gossip through an interview with a local publication where she shared how Ahad rushed to get engaged to her,

“I am thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life. Ahad has talked about me a lot in his past interviews but, somehow, I’m only doing it now. I worry that, if I get asked about Ahad, I might just end up going on and on!”

Back in 2020, the Yaqeen Ka Safar reel and real-life couple tied the knot on March 14 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.