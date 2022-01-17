Sajal Aly's brother pens a beautiful birthday message for his sister

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also in India.

The 28-year-old star is celebrating her birthday today and has been showered with love from friends and family alike especially her brother.

Taking to Instagram, Aly Syed shared a beautiful portrait of himself and the Alif star from sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's Shendi celebration.

"You're really lucky to have me as your only Brother. Lots of love, happiness and duas to u always . Tum itna khush raho k mein kabhi udaas na hoon Happy Birthday Sajla, keep shining "

Earlier, the internet was convinced that there is trouble in paradise since Ahad Raza Mir and his family were absent from Sajal's younger sister Saboor Aly's wedding festivities.

Now, Sajal and Ahad rested the separation rumours with an adorable promotion project. The couple turned to their Instagram to share a video from a recent TVC.

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.