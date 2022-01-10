Sajal Aly quashes separation rumours by posting picture with husband Ahad Raza Mir
Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has subtly cleared the air regarding her relationship with husband Ahad Raza Mir, amidst the divorce rumours.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yakeen ka Safar star came up with a silent reply to shut down the rumour mill by sharing an intimate picture with her husband.
For the unversed, speculations of their separation have been doing rounds on the internet considering the couple have not been spotted together for a long time.
The internet was convinced that there is trouble in paradise since Ahad Raza Mir and his family were absent from Sajal's younger sister Saboor Aly's wedding festivities.
Earlier, the Khel Khel Mein star shared how Ahad rushed to get engaged with her as he feared she would marry someone else.
“I am much thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life. Ahad has talked about me a lot in his past interviews but, somehow, I’m only doing it now,” she smiles.
The couple got married on March 14, 2020, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.
On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.
