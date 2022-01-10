Sajal Aly quashes separation rumours by posting picture with husband Ahad Raza Mir
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Sajal Aly quashes separation rumours by posting picture with husband Ahad Raza Mir
Share

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has subtly cleared the air regarding her relationship with husband Ahad Raza Mir, amidst the divorce rumours.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yakeen ka Safar star came up with a silent reply to shut down the rumour mill by sharing an intimate picture with her husband.

For the unversed, speculations of their separation have been doing rounds on the internet considering the couple have not been spotted together for a long time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

The internet was convinced that there is trouble in paradise since Ahad Raza Mir and his family were absent from Sajal's younger sister Saboor Aly's wedding festivities.

Earlier, the Khel Khel Mein star shared how Ahad rushed to get engaged with her as he feared she would marry someone else. 

“I am much thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life. Ahad has talked about me a lot in his past interviews but, somehow, I’m only doing it now,” she smiles. 

The couple got married on March 14, 2020, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

Why Sajal Aly turned down the film offer from ... 08:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...

More From This Category
Video of parrot kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil goes ...
05:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's 'chai ...
04:50 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's kissing photos draw ...
03:45 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Amar Khan's sizzling dance moves at Saboor Aly's ...
02:40 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Karachi blooms with colours of marigold
11:35 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Humayun Saeed to star as Lady Diana's lover in ...
09:42 PM | 9 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of parrot kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil goes viral
05:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr