Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's 'chai adventure' wins hearts
Pakistan's celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much in love celebrity duo is still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.
After bedazzling fans with their stunning wedding events, the real and reel life couple have been spotted going on a 'chai' adventure.
Needless to say, the aforementioned video is surely adorable and hilarious as the newlyweds seem to have been 'hijacked' by a certain close family member.
Sitting in the back seat of a car, the video shows a close friend commenting on how he had hijacked the 'Dulha' and 'Dulhan' for a quick chai session.
Dressed in casual attire, Arez wore a winter ensemble whereas the blushing bride was spotted with a completely makeup-free face and henna laden hands
On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is being praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.
