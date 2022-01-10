Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's 'chai adventure' wins hearts
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much in love celebrity duo is still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

After bedazzling fans with their stunning wedding events, the real and reel life couple have been spotted going on a 'chai' adventure.

Needless to say, the aforementioned video is surely adorable and hilarious as the newlyweds seem to have been 'hijacked' by a certain close family member.

Sitting in the back seat of a car, the video shows a close friend commenting on how he had hijacked the 'Dulha' and 'Dulhan' for a quick chai session.

Dressed in casual attire, Arez wore a winter ensemble whereas the blushing bride was spotted with a completely makeup-free face and henna laden hands

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is being praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq. 

Hiba Bukhari ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ... 03:15 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed dreamy Nikkah ceremony was a treat for sore eyes as the celebrity couple sealed the deal in ...

