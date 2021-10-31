Teaser of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas released
03:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Teaser of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas released
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan’s new movie “Khel Khel Mein” will hit Pakistani theaters after COVID-19.

Khel Khel Mein, as per director Nabeel Qureshi, is a historic drama. The film revolves around a bunch of youngsters, who represent their narratives on historical events. Teaser of the film released.

In the teaser, Sajal also gives a reference to a 50 year old tragedy, hinting fans at the separation of East Pakistan.

"If history was taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten Filmwala Pictures Presents Motion Poster of #KHELKHELMEIN A FILM BY #NABEELQURESHI PRODUCED BY #FIZZAALIMEERZA STARRING #SAJALALY & #BILALABBASKHAN," wrote Bilal Abbas Khan on Twitter back in July, when he first dropped the first look of the show.

