Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with sizzling dance moves
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time around she paired her energy with heartthrob Ranveer Singh.
The Dilbar star and the Simmba actor recently shared the stage for a dance reality show and needless to say, the duo set the stage on fire with killer dance moves.
During the show, they danced together and grooved to the beats of iconic number ‘Garmi’, which originally featured Fatehi.
The ‘Street Dancer’ actress looked gorgeous in a sequin attire while Singh looked uber cool in a multicoloured outfit.
Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. Nora has more than 37 million followers on Instagram.
On the work front, she last appeared in the popular music video of Dance Meri Rani alongside singer Guru Randhawa.
Nora Fatehi rocks Dubai with sizzling dance moves 07:43 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Bollywood’s poetry in motion Nora Fatehi has proved that she is a sensational dancer and cementing her thrown, ...
