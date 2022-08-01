Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly
Web Desk
09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly
Source: Sajal Aly / Jibran Nasir (Instagram)
Share

Popular actor Syed Jibran has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in his career.

In his recent interview, the Pehchan actor revealed a hilarious event where he warned fans to never get slapped by Sajal Aly as she has very heavy hands. 

Recalling the funny incident, Jibran said that he was on set with the Alif star as the two shares screen in Yasir Nawaz's drama serial Chup Raho. There was a scene in the show where the director instructed Sajal Aly to slap him. The 6-foot-tall actor got stunned by a hard slap from the petite star.

“As soon as I turned around, Sajal slapped me hard. That slap was such that it shook me completely, Yasir Nawaz sitting burst into a fit of laughter."

“As soon as she slapped me, I was shaken like a child,” Jibran reveals, “I told Yasir Bhai, her hand is very strong.

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan and Ishq e Laa which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

Syed Jibran shares his dating experience with ... 02:40 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

It is quite common for actors and actresses to fall in love while on set, and many celebrity couples seen nowadays ...

More From This Category
Merub Ali reacts to brutal trolling over her ...
10:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Mathira slams Kiran Tabier for her latest comment
09:29 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah asks for prayers in ...
06:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Pakistani celebs spotted at the unveiling of ...
08:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
CBA Army raises more than Rs50K for Arslan ...
07:00 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly
09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr