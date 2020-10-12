Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest bridal campaign

Superstar Mahira Khan is the epitome of perfection and her latest pictures are proof of that!

The ‘Bin Roye’ star recently shared some bridal portraits on Instagram and the only word that comes to our mind after looking at her is — magical!

Donning some classical ensembles by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, Khan looks absolutely breath-taking.

The Superstar is known for her flamboyant and glamorous looks, her poise reflected in her wardrobe. It’s difficult to find a look she can’t pull off — Mahira exudes chic elegance with every look she serves.

The starlet is capable of transforming before our eyes from casual to rocker chic, sporting countless different combinations of styles.

