Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest bridal campaign
Superstar Mahira Khan is the epitome of perfection and her latest pictures are proof of that!
The ‘Bin Roye’ star recently shared some bridal portraits on Instagram and the only word that comes to our mind after looking at her is — magical!
Preet Lari - Mursel A royal intermix of a heavily embellished Organza gharara with a complementing knee length shirt. Exuberating radiance the outfit is embellished with bead and Zari work. Accessorized with an illuminating Velvet pouch. Now available online at www.mohsinnaveedranjha.com/mursel Exclusive collaboration with @hamnaamirjewelry for "Preet Lari" Gold Series Bridals'20 campaign. Muse @mahirahkhan Shot by @natashazubair Makeup and Hair @omayrwaqar Stylist @arbaqanchangezi Set and Art direction @kora.create #MNR #MNRDesignStudio #MohsinNaveedRanjha #instastyle #MNRDesigns #MNRBridals #PreetLari #Heritage #traditional #oldschool #festive #vintage #madeinpakistan #BridalCollection #wedding #pakistanicouture #asianwedding #trends2020 #intimatewedding
Donning some classical ensembles by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, Khan looks absolutely breath-taking.
Preet Lari - Del Naz A dreamy amalgamation of mint green bridal embellished with Pearl, Zari and Dabka work. The outfit glistens being a pure bliss combining beautiful dupattas of Net and Organza along with a complementing Velvet pouch. Now available online at www.mohsinnaveedranjha.com Muse @mahirahkhan Shot by @natashazubair Jewelry by @hamnaamirjewelry Makeup and Hair @omayrwaqar Stylist @arbaqanchangezi Set and Art direction @kora.create #MNR #MNRDesignStudio #MohsinNaveedRanjha #instastyle #MNRDesigns #MNRBridals #PreetLari #Heritage #traditional #oldschool #festive #vintage #madeinpakistan #BridalCollection #wedding #pakistanicouture #asianwedding #trends2020 #intimatewedding
Preet Lari - Nousha A modern twist in a peachy combination brought together through Indian Silk lehenga and Organza peplum embellished with intricate Gota work and thread embroidery. The look is creatively put with two dupattas and a Velvet pouch. Now available online at www.mohsinnaveedranjha.com Exclusive collaboration with @hamnaamirjewelry for Preet Lari campaign. Muse @mahirahkhan Shot by @natashazubair Makeup and Hair @omayrwaqar Stylist @arbaqanchangezi Set and Art direction @kora.create #MNR #MNRDesignStudio #MohsinNaveedRanjha #instastyle #MNRDesigns #MNRBridals #PreetLari #Heritage #traditional #oldschool #festive #vintage #madeinpakistan #BridalCollection #wedding #pakistanicouture #asianwedding #trends2020 #intimatewedding
The Superstar is known for her flamboyant and glamorous looks, her poise reflected in her wardrobe. It’s difficult to find a look she can’t pull off — Mahira exudes chic elegance with every look she serves.
The starlet is capable of transforming before our eyes from casual to rocker chic, sporting countless different combinations of styles.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
