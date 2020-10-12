PM Imran accepts Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation as SAPM
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally relieved former Army general Asim Saleem Bajwa from the duties of Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting.
"I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request," Bajwa said in a tweet Monday.
Asim Bajwa, who retired as the Commander of Army's Southern Command and now sits as the Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan last month following a controversy about his family wealth.
However, PM Khan had not accepted his resignation, saying he was satisfied with the "evidence and explanation" presented by Asim Bajwa.
