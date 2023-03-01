Maryam Nawaz summoned for 'insulting' state institutions

KARACHI – A Sindh court has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for allegedly insulting the "state institutions".

On Wednesday, an additional sessions court in Sukkur sent a notice to Maryam Nawaz, summoning her on March 10. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) District President Zaheer Muhammad had filed a petition in the court, seeking registration of a case against the PML-N leader under section 22-A 6 and 22-B.

The petitioner maintained that the PML-N leader, in her public speech, tried to incite people towards revolt against the institutions.

The court has directed respondents, including Maryam, to submit a detailed report.