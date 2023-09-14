Pakistani rupee further moves up against US dollar, hovers around 297 in inter-bank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to gain momentum against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the government tightened the noose against hoarders.

During the early hours of trading on Thursday, the local unit saw an increase of Rs1.49 and was being quoted at 297.33 in the inter-bank market.

In the last session, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 298.82.

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive trajectory as the interim government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency, and detained people involved in the Hundi-Hawala business.