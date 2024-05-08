Search

Pakistan

2023 marked by gross economic injustice, disregard for Constitution: HRCP

Web Desk
07:30 PM | 8 May, 2024
2023 marked by gross economic injustice, disregard for Constitution: HRCP

ISLAMABAD – The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) released its annual report on Wednesday, highlighting the state of human rights in 2023. 

The report emphasized the immediate need for economic justice and the safeguarding of civil rights.

In a press release, the commission said, “Apart from the political polarization that continued through 2023, resulting in greater restrictions on civil and political rights, the year was marked by acute distress among ordinary people, caused by the cost-of-living crisis and manifested in large-scale protests countrywide.” 

The report notes with deep concern that irreparable political divisions spilled over into public acts of arson and violence on 9 May 2023, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. What followed was flagrant disregard for the Constitution as unelected forces tightened their grip on the country’s democratic structures and civic spaces shrank to an all-time low.

“The state’s response to the 9 May riots was to quell dissent—to the extent of resurrecting military courts to try civilians, perpetrating enforced disappearances, ordering mass arrests and allegedly orchestrating public disassociation from the PTI among many senior party leaders. The right to freedom of expression and assembly took a particular hit during the year. The general elections were also delayed well beyond the 90-day constitutional limit on various grounds, including the need for new delimitations on the basis of the recent census,” said the report.

The rule of law was markedly poor, with a record six-year high in fatalities related to terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations and two militant attacks in Bajaur and Mastung, that collectively left at least 117 dead. The practice of extrajudicial killings continued, while street crime and the incidence of mob lynchings surged, said the report.

As in previous years, journalists, activists and political workers were subjected to enforced disappearances across the country. In an admirable show of strength, however, young Baloch women mobilized a long march from Turbat to Islamabad to protest against extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Among vulnerable groups, religious minorities reported an increasing climate of fear, especially in the aftermath of an attack in Jaranwala, Punjab, in which scores of churches and homes were torched and looted by mobs, following allegations of blasphemy against a Christian man. In the wake of the federal government’s decision to expel undocumented foreigners. Afghan nationals in particular were rounded up in police raids and sent to deportation centres with little to no legal recourse.

Speaking at the launch of the report, HRCP secretary-general Harris Khalique said that the 2023 economic crisis had ‘pushed tens of millions of ordinary citizens to the brink of desperation.’ Commenting on the high incidence of enforced disappearances, he also deplored the role and performance of the Commission of Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances as ‘disgraceful.’

HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt said that it was critical for the state to fulfil people’s right to education, livelihood and health. Expressing concern over the low rate of trade unionization, he said that attempts to unionize workers were routinely met with harassment and intimidation.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:15 PM | 8 May, 2024

Man held for robbing citizens in guise of road accidents 

08:53 PM | 8 May, 2024

Sindh government sets fixed price for wheat at Rs. 4000 per maund

08:32 PM | 8 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif declares education emergency in the country

08:23 PM | 8 May, 2024

Security forces kill 6 terrorist in two separate operations in KP

07:31 PM | 8 May, 2024

Government contemplates June release for 2024-25 fiscal budget

07:30 PM | 8 May, 2024

2023 marked by gross economic injustice, disregard for Constitution: ...

Pakistan

09:59 AM | 6 May, 2024

Transgenders attack Kharian police station after 'assault on ...

11:02 AM | 6 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video in police uniform goes viral

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

01:28 PM | 7 May, 2024

Meet Huzaifa Mughal, and Dr Hajra Niaz - Pakistani couple who cleared ...

09:29 PM | 6 May, 2024

Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat ...

09:13 AM | 8 May, 2024

Fast-Track Passport Fee increased in Pakistan; Check new charges here

Advertisement

Latest

09:15 PM | 8 May, 2024

Man held for robbing citizens in guise of road accidents 

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 8 May, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 8 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.25
Euro EUR 294.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: