Israeli Arms Makers kicked out from Major Gulf Expo in Dubai after Doha Attack

ISLAMABAD – Gulf anger explodes as United Arab Emirates UAE shuts door on Israeli Arms Industry ahead of Dubai Air Show, days after deadly Israeli strike shook Qatar.

The unprecedented decision came as Israel bombed Doha, killing senior Hamas leaders and sparking outrage across the region. While official explanation cited “qualification issues,” insiders say the ban was already in motion long before the strike, a clear political rebuke of Israel’s war in Gaza.

The fallout has been explosive. Qatar, which has been mediating fragile ceasefire talks, accused Israel of torpedoing peace efforts. Gulf leaders voiced fury, and even Washington, usually in lockstep with Israel, showed rare signs of discomfort.

The snub is part of a widening trend: Britain barred Israeli delegates from its biggest arms fair this week, while France fenced off Israeli booths at the Paris Air Show in June. Now, UAE once hailed as a pioneer of Arab-Israeli normalization under the Abraham Accords is sending a loud message that ties with Israel are fraying fast.

For Israel’s defense industry, the Dubai ban is a massive blow. Companies like Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems had been hoping to cash in on Gulf partnerships. Instead, they are facing slammed doors and growing isolation on the global stage.