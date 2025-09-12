Israel defends Doha Strike, comparing it to Bin Laden Raid in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Security Council saw verbal confrontation between Pakistan and Israel over Israel’s deadly airstrike in Qatar, that killed Hamas leaders and sent shockwaves across Muslim world.

The emergency meeting, called at request of Pakistan, Algeria, and Somalia, turned into war of words after Pakistan branded the attack “illegal, reckless, and a direct assault on Qatar’s sovereignty.” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging fragile Gaza ceasefire talks and warned strike was part of Tel Aviv’s “systematic disregard for international law.”

“Israel attacked not just a residential neighborhood, it has attacked diplomacy itself,” Pakistani envoy said, slamming the assault as a grave breach of the UN Charter. He vowed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Qatar, citing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Doha as proof that Islamabad stood firmly by its Gulf ally.

Tel Aviv hits back as envoy compared the strike to America’s killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, insisting that no sanctuary should exist for Hamas. Pakistan immediately shot down the analogy as “ludicrous,” reminding the Council of its sacrifices in the global fight against terror and accusing Israel of twisting facts to justify unlawful aggression.

The debate intensified when Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani took the floor, branding Israel’s attack “a shocking assault on a mediator state” and blasting Israeli leaders as “bloodthirsty extremists.” He warned that targeting negotiators and their families was unprecedented and a blatant attempt to torpedo peace efforts.

UN officials joined the chorus of concern, with Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo describing the incident as an “alarming escalation” that violated international law and endangered hostage and ceasefire negotiations. She confirmed that Hamas figures and a Qatari security officer had been killed.