Mdcat 2025 Rescheduled To October 26 Due To Flood Situation

LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced a revised schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

The decision was made on the directive of Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal in response to the challenges faced by students in flood-affected regions across the country.

The new test date was finalized after holding consultations with representatives of universities from all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Initially scheduled for October 5, 2025, the MDCAT exam will now be held on October 26 across the country.

According to PMDC, different universities will conduct the test in various regions. The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore will conduct the exam for candidates in Punjab, while IBA University Sukkur will be responsible for administering the test in Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the exam will be managed by Khyber Medical University, and candidates in Balochistan will appear for the test under the supervision of University of Balochistan, Quetta.

For students in the federal area, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and those appearing from Riyadh, the test will be conducted by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad.

This year, the exam fee has been set at Rs. 9,000 for candidates within Pakistan, while late registration will require a payment of Rs. 13,000.