Latest

Lifestyle

Mehak Malik faces backlash for tearing Pakistani currency note during performance (VIDEO)

By Our Correspondent
11:35 am | Sep 12, 2025
Mehak Malik Faces Backlash For Tearing Pakistani Currency Note During Performance Video

LAHORE – Mehak Malik, a prominent transgender dancer and social media personality in Pakistan, is once again in the spotlight—this time for a controversial act during a live performance.

The performer, known for her Punjabi stage shows and viral dance videos, is facing public criticism after a clip surfaced online showing her tearing a 1,000-rupee currency note during a dance routine. The note carries the image of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The act has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many users calling it disrespectful to both the national currency and the country’s founder.

One user remarked that Malik needs a “software update” for such behavior, while another urged authorities to crack down on the tradition of throwing and mishandling money during public performances.

However, some voices have also questioned the outrage, pointing out that the country faces more serious issues and that the criticism might be disproportionate.

No official statement has been issued yet by the authorities regarding the incident.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now