19 Pakistanis missing in boat tragedy near Oman, one survivor rescued

ISLAMABAD – A tragic boat accident near the coast of Oman has left 19 Pakistani nationals missing, while only one individual has been rescued alive.

According to the preliminary investigation report prepared by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the boat—carrying 20 Pakistani migrants—was caught in a storm on September 7.

The report revealed that the vessel caught fire after a gas cylinder exploded onboard, forcing all passengers to jump into the sea. Only one man, identified as Hameedullah Khan, survived the incident. He was rescued by a passing ship and is currently in custody of Omani authorities.

The rescued survivor is being assisted by the Pakistani embassy in Oman, which is working on arrangements for his repatriation.

Initial findings suggest that the ill-fated boat had departed from Gwadar and was attempting to reach Oman via Iran. Hameedullah Khan has been able to identify 11 of the 19 missing individuals, while efforts to confirm the identities of the remaining passengers are ongoing.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the FIA are still awaiting full details of the incident. Meanwhile, the Pakistani mission in Oman remains in close contact with local police and immigration officials.

The incident comes as the Pakistani government has launched widespread action to nab those involved in sending the citizens abroad illegally.