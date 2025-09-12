Pakistan begin Asia Cup T20 campaign against Oman today; where to watch live

DUBAI – Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup T20 journey today with a match against Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in what many are calling a warm-up ahead of the much-anticipated clash with India scheduled for Sunday.

Head coach Mike Hesson inspected the pitch in Dubai ahead of the game and described it as “batter-friendly” during a pre-match press conference.

Hesson also expressed confidence in his squad, highlighting the presence of multi-skilled players who bring balance and flexibility to the team.

On the other hand, Oman’s captain, Jatinder Singh, acknowledged the gap between the two teams but emphasized the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. “There’s no real comparison between Oman and Pakistan, but in this format, anything is possible,” Singh said.

He added that facing major teams in the Asia Cup is a valuable opportunity for his side and a chance to gain experience on the international stage.

Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Broadcast, Live Streaming Details

In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast by Ten Sports while it will be live streamed on Tapmad (https://www.tapmad.com/) app and website.