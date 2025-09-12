Fahad Mustafa’s alleged second marriage sparks online buzz

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani actor and TV host Fahad Mustafa is currently making headlines across social media due to rumors suggesting he may have entered into a second marriage.

These claims, circulating primarily on Reddit and other online platforms, allege that Fahad has married Hina Aman, a producer and the owner of Backseat Films.

Fahad Mustafa is known for his charismatic personality and consistent presence in the Pakistani entertainment industry. He has long been admired for his dedication to his craft and his seemingly stable personal life.

Fahad and his wife Sana Fahad have been together since their college days and share two children — a daughter, Fatima, and a son, Musa.

Despite the couple’s image of a happy and stable relationship, the recent rumors have sparked speculation that things may not be as perfect behind the scenes.

Some social media users have claimed that this alleged second marriage is a well-known secret within the Karachi entertainment circle.

One user commented, “It’s an open secret within the Karachi fraternity,” while another reminded the public not to jump to conclusions without evidence.

As of now, neither Fahad Mustafa nor Sana Fahad has issued any public statement confirming or denying these claims.

The speculation has left fans and industry insiders equally curious, with many turning to social media for answers and clarity.