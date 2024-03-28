Private Schools in Lahore warned over annual funds, mandatory uniforms, books purchases

LAHORE – Private schools are starting new academic sessions after final examinations and

the educational institutions are warned by the government for collecting additional annual funds, and forcing parents to buy uniform and books from specific outlets.

The provincial administration of the country's most populous region Punjab issued warning to administrators of private schools in the metropolis against coercing parents into providing additional funds beyond monthly school fees.

The action was taken by Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner, Rafia Haider, who issued a notice tp District Registration Authority in adherence to The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984.

The notice clarified that private schools can only charge tuition and admission fees, and cannot mandate purchases of uniforms and books from specific outlets.

DC Lahore directed Education CEO, Pervez Akhtar, to issue warning notices to all private educational institutions in the district to ensure strict compliance with the regulations.

Ms Rafia Haider also cited some schools including LACAS School, where school administration charged additional technology fees and mandated purchases of books and uniforms from specific vendors. Haider instructed the CEO to issue a warning notice to LACAS School for violating the ordinance.

The government warned of action against any private school found raking in funds under uniform purchases or monthly fees.












