Man strangles sister to death in front of family members in Pakistan 'Honor Killing'

ISLAMABAD – In another case of ‘honour killing’, a young Pakistani woman was choked to death by his brother in front of other family members over illicit pre-marital relations.

The gruesome murder of the girl by her brother and father again highlighted lack of legislation to prevent ‘honor killings’ in the country.

A disturbing clip of the murder went viral online in which the brother of the accused can be seen strangling the victim.

A video of the heinous crime surfaced on social media showing the accused suffocating the victim, identified as Maria, by pressing a pillow on her face.

Shockingly, father and other members of the family were in same room as killing took place. The police filed a case after the video surfaced.

A case has been registered against the brother for allegedly killing his sister in front of his family. The incident reportedly occurred between March 17, 18. The video is said to be of Chak 277 JB, Toba Tek Singh, while exact premises remain unknown.

As police lodged the case, cops dig up the girl’s grave and took samples for forensic analysis.

Toba Tek Singh DPO told media that the incident was reported by another sibling present at crime scene.