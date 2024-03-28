Search

Business

Saudi Riyal to PKR: Check Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - 28 March 2024

Web Desk
10:49 AM | 28 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

Saudi Riyal on Thursday remains largely unchanged at Rs73.70 on March 28, 2024. The selling rate hovers at Rs75.40.

Data shares by exchange companies show that Saudi Riyal gained against the PKR in the open market.

Saudi Riyal to PKR today – 28 March 2024

Date Exchange Rate Difference
28 March 2024 73.70 0.70
27 March 2024 74.40

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 281.4
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.30 40.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

