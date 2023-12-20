Search

Pakistan

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in prison in Italy for honor killing of teenage daughter

09:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023
Pakistani couple sentenced to life in prison in Italy for honor killing of teenage daughter
ROME – The parents of Saman Abbas, the Pakistani-origin girl who was found dead in November 2022, get lifetime sentence from an Italian court. 

Following the gruesome killing of Saman, Italian authorities started high-level probe. Shabbar Abbas, the father of the deceased - and the prime accused, was earlier extradited from Pakistan to Italy where he faced a murder trial.

Abbas was detained in his native village in Pakistan, and he and other family members were convicted for killing the girl as she refused her family’s demands to marry a cousin in a South Asian nation.

The body of the deceased girl was dug up in an abandoned residence and authorities found her in a surveillance video walking nearby with her parents. 

Saman Abbas case most high-profile of several criminal investigations in the European nation in recent years dealing with the murder or mistreatment of immigrant girls who opposed the family pressure.

During the probe, it was revealed that Saman was seeing someone of her choice. In a social media post, she and her boyfriend were shown kissing on a street.

The post irked her parents who forced her to marry a cousin in Pakistan. The girl was then strangulated and buried covertly in April 2021, and the incident shocked Italy.

During the court proceedings, the accused, Shabbar Abbas, cried for his innocence in testimony, saying he too wants to know who killed his daughter. 

