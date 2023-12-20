Pakistan introduces investment-friendly visa to lure foreign investors

KARACHI – Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) took stern measures focused on harnessing Pakistan's untapped potential in key sectors foreign investments mainly from gulf countries and now Pakistan launched a business- and investor-friendly visa service.
The civil-military hybrid body SIFC, which serves as streamlined interface for investors, unveiled the exclusive Visa that will cater to visionary investors and dynamic business leaders.
The duration of special visas spans from 6-months to 5-years and interested candidates will get travel permits within a day or two after submission of passports, photographs and recommendation documentation.
The multiple-entry business visas will help individuals establishing or expand business in the South Asian nation and these visas were extendable by 2 years.
SIFC special visa move followed its executive committee meeting earlier this month, and the meeting focused on administrative issues related to setting up economic zones.
Earlier, Executive Committee of SIFC took the decision of special visa during its seventh meeting chaired by Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed.
The committee acknowledged progress in various sectors and economic ties with friendly nations, particularly the recent MoU and agreements with the Gulf nations.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.