Pakistan introduces investment-friendly visa to lure foreign investors

KARACHI – Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) took stern measures focused on harnessing Pakistan's untapped potential in key sectors foreign investments mainly from gulf countries and now Pakistan launched a business- and investor-friendly visa service.

The civil-military hybrid body SIFC, which serves as streamlined interface for investors, unveiled the exclusive Visa that will cater to visionary investors and dynamic business leaders.

The duration of special visas spans from 6-months to 5-years and interested candidates will get travel permits within a day or two after submission of passports, photographs and recommendation documentation.

The multiple-entry business visas will help individuals establishing or expand business in the South Asian nation and these visas were extendable by 2 years.

SIFC special visa move followed its executive committee meeting earlier this month, and the meeting focused on administrative issues related to setting up economic zones.

Earlier, Executive Committee of SIFC took the decision of special visa during its seventh meeting chaired by Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed.

The committee acknowledged progress in various sectors and economic ties with friendly nations, particularly the recent MoU and agreements with the Gulf nations.