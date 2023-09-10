Search

Pakistan announces new easy visa regime for businessmen

Web Desk 11:00 AM | 10 Sep, 2023
Pakistan announces new easy visa regime for businessmen
ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has announced a new easy visa regime for foreign businessmen desiring to visit Pakistan.

In a statement after the fifth meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council, he said the foreign businessmen who want to visit Pakistan would be issued easy visas on the basis of a single document from their country or from international business organizations.

The prime minister said if Pakistan’s chambers of business or business organizations issue a document to a foreign businessman, easy visas would also be issued to them.

He expressed the hope that under this new visa regime, Pakistan would enter a new phase of business and economy.

The government is taking steps to remove the problems of foreign investors, caretaker FM Jilani said, adding that Pakistan’s ties with the regional and international community were getting stronger.

“Pakistan’s defence, political and economic relations [with the world] are improving,” he added.

Terming the SIFC a “revolutionary step”, the caretaker foreign minister said, “Like China, we also have close trade relations with the US.”

“Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have also shown interest in investment in Pakistan.”

He also shared that the government was taking steps to boost bilateral trade with the EU and Africa.

