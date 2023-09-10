Colombo weather forecast: Will rain affect Pakistan vs India match today?

COLOMBO – There is a possibility of strong winds and rain during the match between Pakistan and India in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup on Sunday.

According to media reports, today in Colombo, India will face Pakistan's challenge. The field has cleared up before the crucial match, but the effects of rain are still present.

According to a weather website, Colombo is predicted to have 80% strong winds and thunderstorms during the daytime today, with the possibility of rain, while there is a chance of rain in Colombo in the coming week.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) scheduled a reserve day for the Pakistan-India match. If the match is not completed today due to rain, it will resume there tomorrow (September 11).

Last week, rain washed out the India vs Pakistan group stage match in Pallekele therefore the focus will be on the rain gods this time.