India win toss and elect to bowl first against USA in T20 World Cup 2024

NEW YORK – India won the toss and elected to field first against USA in the 25th match of the World Cup 2024 in New York.

Both teams from Group A are facing off at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Indian team's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to field.

Both teams have won two matches each in the tournament and are playing their third match today. The team that wins today’s match will qualify for the Super Eight.

If USA wins today then Pakistan will be eliminated from the mega event. Pakistan registered only one victory against Canada yesterday.

After winning the toss the Indian Captain Rohit Sharma said, “We will bowl first. It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over. It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things. That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us. We're playing the same team."

Squads:

USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh