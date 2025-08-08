TIFF Wavelengths marks Silver Anniversary with visionary international Films

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to mark 25th edition of its acclaimed Wavelengths program with a striking collection of 25 new films from groundbreaking filmmakers and artists around the world. 2025 lineup features visionary talents such as Lav Diaz, Kamal Aljafari, Kahlil Joseph, Mark Jenkin, Ben Rivers, and many more.
Running from September 4 to 14 during TIFF’s 50th anniversary, Wavelengths remains a premier showcase for experimental, avant-garde, and contemporary cinema. This year’s program includes eight feature films, a special pairing, and three curated shorts programs that push cinematic boundaries and explore innovative storytelling techniques.
|Section
|Title
|Director
|Premiere Type
|Wavelengths Features
|BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions (US)
|Kahlil Joseph
|Canadian premiere
|Copper (Cobre, Can-Mex)
|Nicolás Pereda
|North American premiere
|Dry Leaf (Ger-Georgia)
|Alexandre Koberidze
|North American premiere
|Levers (Can)
|Rhayne Vermette
|World premiere
|Magellan (Magalhães, Port-Sp-Fr-Phil-Tai)
|Lav Diaz
|North American premiere
|Mare’s Nest (Fr-UK-Can)
|Ben Rivers
|North American premiere
|The Seasons (As Estações, Port-Fr-Sp-Austria)
|Maureen Fazendeiro
|North American premiere
|Wavelengths Pairings
|Hasan In Gaza (Pal-Ger-Fr-Qatar)
|Kamal Aljafari
|North American premiere
|It’s So Beautiful Here (Pal)
|Basma al-Sharif
|International premiere
|Wavelengths Shorts
|Wavelengths 1: Map Of Traces
|Ten Mornings Ten Evenings And One Horizon (Japan)
|Tomonari Nishikawa
|Rojo Žalia Blau (Austria)
|Viktoria Schmid
|World premiere
|Disappeared (India-Nep)
|Sohrab Hura
|Canadian premiere
|09/05/1982 (Mex-Sp)
|Jorge Caballero, Camilo Restrepo
|North American premiere
|Map Of Traces (記憶座標, HK)
|Chan Hau Chun
|World premiere
|En Traversée (Fr)
|Vadim Kostrov
|Canadian premiere
|Wavelengths 2: Into The Blue
|I Saw The Face Of God In The Jet Wash (UK)
|Mark Jenkin
|North American premiere
|From My Cloud (구름으로부터, S Kor)
|Minjung Kim
|World premiere
|Cairo Streets (Fr)
|Abdellah Taïa
|North American premiere
|Daria’s Night Flowers (گل ھای شب دِریا, Fr-Iran-UK)
|Maryam Tafakory
|North American premiere
|Aftertide (US-China)
|Kaiwen Ren
|World premiere
|Wavelengths 3: Slightest Pretense
|Land Of Barbar (بلاد البربر, Tun)
|Fredj Moussa
|World premiere
|Conditio Humana (Austria)
|Friedl vom Gröller
|World premiere
|Slightest Pretense (わずかな見せかけ, Japan)
|Eri Saito
|World premiere
|CONFERENCE (Austria)
|Björn Kämmerer
|World premiere
|Morgenkreis (Can-UAE)
|Basma al-Sharif
|International premiere
|FELT (Can)
|Blake Williams
|World premiere
Highlights include Lav Diaz’s highly anticipated Magellan, a decolonial epic starring Gael García Bernal, and world premieres like Rhayne Vermette’s enigmatic Levers and Kahlil Joseph’s genre-defying BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions. Newcomers Alexandre Koberidze and Basma al-Sharif also make their Wavelengths debuts with Dry Leaf and It’s So Beautiful Here, respectively.
The shorts programs promise an international and intergenerational mix, including world premieres and exciting first appearances from emerging filmmakers. The program also pays tribute to the late avant-garde filmmaker Tomonari Nishikawa with a screening of his 2016 TIFF premiere, Ten Mornings Ten Evenings and One Horizon.
Named after Michael Snow’s iconic 1967 film Wavelength, the program honors his legacy of experimentation and innovation. Curated by Andréa Picard and Jesse Cumming, with contributions from Jason Anderson and Diana Cadavid, Wavelengths continues to be a vital platform for the future of cinema.