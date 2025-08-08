TIFF Wavelengths marks Silver Anniversary with visionary international Films

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to mark 25th edition of its acclaimed Wavelengths program with a striking collection of 25 new films from groundbreaking filmmakers and artists around the world. 2025 lineup features visionary talents such as Lav Diaz, Kamal Aljafari, Kahlil Joseph, Mark Jenkin, Ben Rivers, and many more.

Running from September 4 to 14 during TIFF’s 50th anniversary, Wavelengths remains a premier showcase for experimental, avant-garde, and contemporary cinema. This year’s program includes eight feature films, a special pairing, and three curated shorts programs that push cinematic boundaries and explore innovative storytelling techniques.

Section Title Director Premiere Type Wavelengths Features BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions (US) Kahlil Joseph Canadian premiere Copper (Cobre, Can-Mex) Nicolás Pereda North American premiere Dry Leaf (Ger-Georgia) Alexandre Koberidze North American premiere Levers (Can) Rhayne Vermette World premiere Magellan (Magalhães, Port-Sp-Fr-Phil-Tai) Lav Diaz North American premiere Mare’s Nest (Fr-UK-Can) Ben Rivers North American premiere The Seasons (As Estações, Port-Fr-Sp-Austria) Maureen Fazendeiro North American premiere Wavelengths Pairings Hasan In Gaza (Pal-Ger-Fr-Qatar) Kamal Aljafari North American premiere It’s So Beautiful Here (Pal) Basma al-Sharif International premiere Wavelengths Shorts Wavelengths 1: Map Of Traces Ten Mornings Ten Evenings And One Horizon (Japan) Tomonari Nishikawa Rojo Žalia Blau (Austria) Viktoria Schmid World premiere Disappeared (India-Nep) Sohrab Hura Canadian premiere 09/05/1982 (Mex-Sp) Jorge Caballero, Camilo Restrepo North American premiere Map Of Traces (記憶座標, HK) Chan Hau Chun World premiere En Traversée (Fr) Vadim Kostrov Canadian premiere Wavelengths 2: Into The Blue I Saw The Face Of God In The Jet Wash (UK) Mark Jenkin North American premiere From My Cloud (구름으로부터, S Kor) Minjung Kim World premiere Cairo Streets (Fr) Abdellah Taïa North American premiere Daria’s Night Flowers (گل ھای شب دِریا, Fr-Iran-UK) Maryam Tafakory North American premiere Aftertide (US-China) Kaiwen Ren World premiere Wavelengths 3: Slightest Pretense Land Of Barbar (بلاد البربر, Tun) Fredj Moussa World premiere Conditio Humana (Austria) Friedl vom Gröller World premiere Slightest Pretense (わずかな見せかけ, Japan) Eri Saito World premiere CONFERENCE (Austria) Björn Kämmerer World premiere Morgenkreis (Can-UAE) Basma al-Sharif International premiere FELT (Can) Blake Williams World premiere

Highlights include Lav Diaz’s highly anticipated Magellan, a decolonial epic starring Gael García Bernal, and world premieres like Rhayne Vermette’s enigmatic Levers and Kahlil Joseph’s genre-defying BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions. Newcomers Alexandre Koberidze and Basma al-Sharif also make their Wavelengths debuts with Dry Leaf and It’s So Beautiful Here, respectively.

The shorts programs promise an international and intergenerational mix, including world premieres and exciting first appearances from emerging filmmakers. The program also pays tribute to the late avant-garde filmmaker Tomonari Nishikawa with a screening of his 2016 TIFF premiere, Ten Mornings Ten Evenings and One Horizon.

Named after Michael Snow’s iconic 1967 film Wavelength, the program honors his legacy of experimentation and innovation. Curated by Andréa Picard and Jesse Cumming, with contributions from Jason Anderson and Diana Cadavid, Wavelengths continues to be a vital platform for the future of cinema.