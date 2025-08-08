PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s plan to take illegal control of Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan to take illegal and illegitimate control of Gaza City.

In a statement on Friday, he said this tantamount to a dangerous escalation in an already catastrophic war against the people of Palestine.

The Prime Minister said this expansion of military operations will only worsen the already existing humanitarian crisis and derail any prospect for peace in the region.

He said the root cause of this ongoing tragedy is Israel’s prolonged, illegal occupation of Palestinian territory, thus peace will remain elusive as long as this illegal occupation endures.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

He urged the international community to intervene urgently to bring an immediate halt to Israel’s unwarranted aggression, ensure the protection of innocent civilians, and direly needed delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.