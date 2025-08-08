Pakistan opt to bowl first against West Indies in first ODI

Pakistan opted to bowl first against West Indies after winning the toss in the opening ODI at Tarouba, a crucial clash for both sides’ 2027 World Cup hopes.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan made the call under the warm Caribbean night, banking on early swing and seam for pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. Fresh from a 2-1 T20I series win in Florida, Pakistan aim to use their bowling depth to limit the hosts before unleashing their batting firepower, featuring Babar Azam and Rizwan.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, boast a dynamic batting order with the likes of Evin Lewis, Brandon King, and the returning Romario Shepherd, all capable of dismantling any attack on their day.

Pakistan Squad:

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Hassan Nawaz, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem.

West Indies Squad:

Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades.