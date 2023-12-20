Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks Rs4.6 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are paying record prices in electricity bills, and there is no relief in near future as another power shock is on the cards.

As people are paying over Rs50 per unit, Nepra has been moved to give a nod to another surge in electricity tariff. This time, the Central Power Purchasing Agency CPPA filed an application with NEPRA seeking an increase of Rs4.66 per unit.

The agency on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs) urged the Power Regulatory Authority to approve an increase under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of November, 2023.

NEPRA will do the hearing on December 27, and the expected 'jolt' would increase the financial burden worth Rs40 billion on people.

In its plea, CCPA maintained that total electricity generated with various fuels in February 2023 was recorded at 7.22 billion at a basket price of Rs9.44 per unit, and mentioned that 36.50pc of electricity was generated from hydropower sources in November, 13.8pc from local coal, 6.44pc from imported coal, 9.21pc from local gas, 10.57pc from imported LNG, and 20.83pc from nuclear fuel.

People in Pakistan are facing the worst economic situation in recent times. The country even witnessed large-scale protests against inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes earlier this month, but the caretaker decided against any relief in wake of stern IMF conditions.