Bilal bin Saqib predicted it: 2018’s undervalued Bitcoin now powers Pakistan’s Crypto Strategy

ISLAMABAD – Bilal bin Saqib MBE, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council and Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister, is at the forefront of Pakistan’s Bitcoin initiatives, spearheading the nation’s Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.

Seven years back, Bilal identified $8,000 as a key support level for Bitcoin and highlighted its long-term potential. Today, he calls the cryptocurrency “today’s crown jewel” and describes Pakistan as an “undervalued opportunity” with enormous growth potential.

2018: I called $BTC support at $8K.

2025: $BTC at $124k & leading Pakistan’s Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. 2018’s overlooked asset became 2025’s crown jewel. Pakistan is today’s undervalued play and the payoff will be far greater than anyone dares to imagine. 🇵🇰 https://t.co/qZUMRfJggX — Bilal bin Saqib MBE (@Bilalbinsaqib) August 14, 2025

Bilal, who decribed himself as ‘Crypto czar’, is being hailed for his remarkable foresight in cryptocurrency. His stance back then shows long-term potential an insight that many overlooked at the time. Today, one Bitcoin is worth approximately Rs3.4 crore, validating his early predictions and positioning Pakistan at the forefront of strategic crypto adoption.

BTC lately surged to new all-time high above $124,000, while Ether approached its 2021 peak of $4,750. Breaking past resistance levels has driven BTC momentum trading. Despite these gains, Bitcoin is still considered undervalued, signaling further upside potential.