Pakistan’s Crypto czar Bilal Bin Saqib steps down as Prime Minister’s Aide

KARACHI – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on blockchain and cryptocurrency Bilal Bin Saqib has reportedly stepped down from his post, causing concerns among the crypto community.

The famous entrepreneur and blockchain advocate got key role six months back, but he decided to hang his boosts due to unknown reasons. Bilal’s removal raised eyebrows as was heading Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), leadig ambitious plans to transform Pakistan into a regional hub for cryptocurrency and digital finance.

A notification surfaced online, which stated In exercise of the powers conferred under rule 15(1)(g) read with Serial No. 1A of Schedule V-A of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to accept the resignation of Mr. Bilal Bin Saqib as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto.

His name and profile vanished from Cabinet Division’s official portal, and he no longer appears on the list of state ministers. PM house spokesperson of any member of federal government have not shared any update on issue.

Some online reports claimed that Bilal departed to a Gulf nation, leaving questions about his future involvement in Pakistan’s cryptocurrency initiatives.

Pakistan launched Digital Asset Authority to regulate crypto and blockchain sector, after the creation of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC). PDAA is overseeing exchanges, wallets, DeFi platforms, and ensure FATF compliance, while supporting startups, tokenizing government assets, and exploring Bitcoin mining.

It was major shift toward embracing digital finance, aiming to protect consumers, attract investment, and position the country as a regional leader in financial innovation.