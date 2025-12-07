Pakistan’s Big Crypto leap as PM Shehbaz, Asim Munir engage Binance big wigs

ISLAMABAD – The unprecedented engagement of Pakistan’s political and military leadership, and world’s leading crypto exchange shows South Asian nation is gearing up for nothing less than historic transformation of its financial system.

In dramatic development that could redefine Pakistan’s financial future, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange stepped directly into power corridors of Islamabad.

A high-level Binance delegation, led by Global CEO Richard Teng, arrived in capital for secretive, high-stakes meeting with none other than Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, signaling strongest push yet toward regulated digital asset revolution in Pakistan.

PM’s Office was abuzz as Bilal bin Saqib, Chairman of Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), briefed the country’s top leadership on groundbreaking work being done to introduce formal crypto regulation — something many thought was still years away.

This power-packed engagement followed an urgent consultative session at Finance Division, jointly led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and PVARA Chairman Bilal bin Saqib. Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Executives of leading commercial banks and Senior Binance representatives were also present.

The discussions centered on Pakistan’s National Digital Asset Framework, including a secure and tightly regulated crypto ecosystem. Safe on- and off-ramp infrastructure connecting banks and exchanges. Stronger compliance and transparency measures. Bringing offshore crypto activity under Pakistani oversight. A licensing regime for Virtual Asset Service Providers to meet global AML/CFT standards.

Crypto adoption in Pakistan was now an “irreversible global trend” — and integrating these assets into the formal financial system could boost creditworthiness, strengthen national reporting, and protect consumers, even without giving crypto legal tender status.