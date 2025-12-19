Historic moment as Pakistan tests first Driverless Car

ISLAMABAD – Engineers at Karachi’s NED University successfully conducted test drive of the country’s first AI-powered driverless car, marking historic milestone in the nation’s automotive and technological landscape.

The successful trial, carried out on roads of the university campus, left students, faculty, and onlookers astonished as the car moved smoothly and autonomously, without any human intervention.

This groundbreaking project was initiated a year ago at NED University’s National Center for Artificial Intelligence, within the Department of Computer and Information Sciences. The team transformed an electric car imported from China into a fully autonomous vehicle using sophisticated integration of robotics, mapping, sensors, computer vision, and AI algorithms.

The autonomous system of the car currently operates at speeds ranging from 15 to 20 km/h, with fully programmed turning modes and real-time traffic judgment, allowing it to safely navigate the campus roads and avoid obstacles.

Experts at NED University emphasized that this project highlights Pakistan’s growing talent and innovation in science and technology, showing that local engineers can deliver breakthroughs that compete on a global scale.

The successful test drive not only demonstrates the technical prowess of Pakistani engineers but also signals the potential for the country to advance in the autonomous vehicle industry, which is rapidly shaping the future of transportation worldwide.

Pakistan, often hailed as a nation with immense scientific talent, now has yet another reason to be proud as its young engineers continue to push boundaries and achieve global recognition through innovations like this driverless car.