Lahore Chehlum, Urs Routes unveiled to ensure Smooth Traffic and Security

LAHORE – Lahore Police issued detailed route plan for upcoming Chehlum and Urs events of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) to ensure smooth flow of devotees and maintain security.

Rally coming from Urdu Bazaar will join Gamay Shah procession at Bhatti Chowk after thorough security checks. For the Urs celebrations, visitors will proceed from Shohada Chowk to Urdu Bazaar, while those coming via GC University Road can reach Data Darbar through Tubba Baba Farid and Retegan Road.

During Chehlum, mourners will proceed from Shohada Chowk via Urdu Bazaar Circular Road to Bhatti Chowk Karbala Gama Shah after checks. Visitors from Saggian Outfall Road can also attend Data Darbar via Tubba Baba Farid.

Devotees from the District Courts area will join the Urs celebrations via Retegan Road and Tubba Baba Farid, and will go straight to Lower Mall Road for three-stage security checks before participating in the Chehlum procession.

The Chehlum procession will also include mourners joining via Taxali Chowk, passing through Ooncha Cheet Ram, and entering through Bhatti Gate.

The police have urged all visitors to follow the designated routes and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and orderly celebration.