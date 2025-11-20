Pakistan imposes largest-ever finer on timber smuggler

CHAKWAL – Pakistan has imposed its largest-ever fine on a suspect involved in the smuggling of timber in Chakwal.

Report said the Forest Department carried out an operation in Chakwal, seizing 906.25 cubic feet of wood from a container.

The operation was conducted with the joint efforts of the forest officers of Jehlum and Chakwal. The smuggled timber included types such as Sheer, Kail, and Purtal.

The Divisional Forest Officer confirmed that the smuggler has been fined a staggering Rs7.3 million, marking the highest penalty ever imposed for timber smuggling in the country’s history.

The confiscated wood has been taken into government custody, and authorities are continuing their crackdown on illegal timber trade.

Trees play important role towards environment improvement as Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate changes.

The Punjab Forest Department is responsible for promoting environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial and economically viable management of the forests of the province.