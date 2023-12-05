Date Sheet for Punjab Midterm Exams 2023 released

The School Education Department has made a noteworthy announcement by formally releasing the combined date sheet for the midterm examinations that the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) would be administering in December.

Exams are scheduled to begin simultaneously on December 7 in an astounding 48,000 government schools around the province.

All participating schools will get standardised question papers from the PEC in order to guarantee consistency and integrity.

PEC officials have stated that examinations in December will begin in all schools, which will signal the start of an important part of the academic year.

The thorough examination period will go until December 15, and the much anticipated results are expected to be announced on December 16.

In order to preserve the fairness of the examination procedure, stringent protocols will be implemented.

Only officially QR-coded exam papers will be permitted for photocopying and student distribution.