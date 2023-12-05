Search

Hania Aamir entertains fans with new photodump

06:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Hania Aamir, the enchanting 25-year-old diva known for her effervescent personality and mesmerizing beauty, has been ruling the hearts of millions across borders for many years.

Known for her infectious energy and genuine charm, she has become a cultural icon in Pakistani entertainment. From compelling performances on the silver screen to engaging online content, Hania's career reflects her talent and ability to connect with the audience.

The reigning queen of entertainment delighted her Instagram followers once again with a captivating photo compilation. Radiant and joyous, she attended Yashma Gill's birthday, adorned in a stylish crocheted black and white vest, complemented by fashionable sunglasses and an elegant updo.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Aamir has proven herself to be an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt. Some of her most critically acclaimed films and television dramas include Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor, and Pyaar Kahani. Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

